Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

This box office clash between Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being considered as the most exciting face-off of recent time. Read on to know more.

The Indian box office has turned into a war zone this Thursday, March 19, 2026, as two of the biggest films fight for the top spot. The race is between two big films - Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has got the audience excited after earning a record Rs 50 crore in previews. At the same time, Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is attracting the audience by showing his local charm. Both films are taking advantage of the festival of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

All about Dhurandhar 2: Box Office collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is being considered as the most awaited spy thriller of the decade. Its first film was released on 5 December 2025 and grossed Rs 1007.50 crore in India. On Wednesday evening alone, Dhurandhar 2 had earned Rs 43 crore. On the opening day, trade analysts predicted the film would earn over Rs 100 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film is currently running 8,928 shows. On the second day, the film collected Rs 37.72 crore with 51.7% occupancy. The Hindi version earned Rs 36.74 crore, Kannada Rs 0.01 crore, Tamil Rs 0.14 crore, and Telugu Rs 0.83 crore. In total, the film earned Rs 183.27 crore.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh also hit the theatres on Ugadi day on March 19. The movie is directed by Harish Shankar and featured Pawan Kalyan, Shriya Saran, Raashi Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana as lead characters. The story revolves around an honest man who tries to get justice while fighting powerful opponents.

Ustad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

On the first day, the film collected around Rs 20 crore nett at the Indian level. On the second day, according to Sacnilk, the film remained at 31% occupancy, earning 4.11 crore. In total, the film has earned Rs 38.86 crore so far.

Both films are taking advantage of the festivals and are pulling the audience to the theatres. This box office clash is being considered as the most exciting face-off of recent times, in which audience response and initial earnings will play an important role.

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