Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh starrer earns 1000% more than Pawan Kalyan’s film

The Indian box office witnessed a major clash with the release of two highly anticipated films: Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh and Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 3: The box office experienced its biggest battle of the day when two highly awaited movies, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, premiered simultaneously. The public showed strong interest in both Ranveer Singh's action-packed spy movie and Pawan Kalyan's mass entertainment film, which resulted in packed theaters across the country. The audience response to both movies showed they received positive feedback, but their viewing numbers demonstrated the existence of a substantial performance gap between them. The ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 established it as the leading movie of the year, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh experienced decreased earnings despite its strong fan following and special holiday release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release. The film collected around Rs 80 crore on the first day of its release. On the third day, its earnings were a little less, but still the film collected Rs 35-40 crore. The film has earned over Rs 300 crore in its three-day run. Talking about the occupancy, the film is getting a great occupancy of 60% to 70%, which is clear that the audience is liking this film very much.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection

On the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh made a good start of around Rs 30-35 crore on the first day. However, on the second day, its earnings dropped to around Rs 9 crore. The film collected Rs 9.15 crore on the third day. The total collection of the film in three days is around Rs 52 crore. Its occupancy was also around 36%, which is much lower than that of Dhurandhar 2.

All about Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and is based on the mission of a spy. Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan, Raashii Khanna, and Sree Leela in the lead roles. This film is full of action and spice, which has been made especially for the mass audience.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

If we compare the two films, Dhurandhar 2 is clearly leading at the moment. Its earnings, occupancy, and audience response are all strong. At the same time, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is getting mixed responses, which has affected its earnings. In the coming days, Dhurandhar 2 can create more big records, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh will need better word of mouth to strengthen his hold.

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