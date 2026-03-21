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Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sees GROWTH, Pawan Kalyan’s film records DROP

The Indian box office has been witnessing one of the biggest clashes in recent times with the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Read on to know who is winning.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 21, 2026 2:36 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sees GROWTH, Pawan Kalyan’s film records DROP
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 3: On March 19, two big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, were released in theaters simultaneously. On one side is Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller film, on the other side is Pawan Kalyan's action entertainer. Both films were highly appreciated by the audience. Fans rushed to theatres to support their favourite star's film. But since the release of the film, there has been a huge difference in the box office collections of both films.

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vs Dhurandhar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller eyes Rs 100 crore, Pawan Kalyan’s film sees 50% drop

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office day 1

On the first day of its release, Dhurandhar 2 collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Such a huge opening made the film one of the biggest opening films of the year. At the same time, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also performed well and earned about 30 to 35 crore rupees. Due to Pawan Kalyan's fan following, the film received a good opening response, especially in the Telugu states where theatres were houseful.

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Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office day 2

On the second day, Dhurandhar 2 maintained its strong hold and collected about Rs 80 crore. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within just a few days. On the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's earnings saw a huge drop on the second day, and the film earned about Rs 9 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is performing consistently strongly at the box office, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh is struggling.

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Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film gives tough competition to Pawan Kalyan-starrer

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office day 3

On the third day, the start of Dhurandhar 2 was a little slow, but the occupancy of the film reached more than 70%, which shows the interest of the audiences. It is estimated that the film can earn Rs 35 to 40 crore on the third day. At the same time, the third day was also challenging for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and its earnings were limited. With the drop in occupancy, it is clear that the film is getting a mixed response.

All about Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the life of a spy who takes on threats to the country. Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan, Sree Leela and R. Parthiban in the lead roles. This is a masala and action film, which has been made especially keeping in mind the mass audience.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
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