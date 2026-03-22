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Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

There was a lot of excitement among the audience about both the films Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, there was a big difference in their box office collection.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 22, 2026 2:31 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: On 19 March 2026, two big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, were released in theaters simultaneously. On one side is Ranveer Singh's big-budget spy thriller, on the other side is Pawan Kalyan's mass action film. There was a lot of excitement among the audience about both films, but after their release, there was a big difference in their box office collection.

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Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office

Talking about the fourth day's collection, Dhurandhar 2 continued to earn great money. The film earned around Rs 39.42 crore by 1 pm, as reported by Sacnilk. The total net collection of the film has reached around Rs 378 crore. At the same time, the pace of earning of Ustad Bhagat Singh remained slow. The film collected around Rs 9.15 crore on its third day, while Rs 1.59 crore on the fourth day, taking its total collection to around Rs 54 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is far ahead in terms of earnings.

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Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh occupancy records

Talking about the occupancy, that is the number of audience in the theatre, also shows the difference between the two films. Dhurandhar 2 recorded more than 75% occupancy on the fourth day, especially the evening and night shows, which will see an increase. The film is getting a positive response and is benefiting from the Eid weekend. At the same time, the occupancy of Ustad Bhagat Singh was around 25% on the fourth day. The beginning of Ustaad Bhagat Singh was good, but later the number of viewers saw a decline.

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All about Dhurandhar and Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi. On the other hand, Ustad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film also stars Raashii Khanna in important roles. The film is primarily targeted at the Telugu audience.

If we compare both films, Dhurandhar 2 is winning at the box office. Audiences are loving it because of its story, action, and large scale. At the same time, Ustad Bhagat Singh is a masala entertainer, which Pawan Kalyan's fans are loving.

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About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
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