Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Despite drop, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller holds STRONG; Pawan Kalyan’s film FLOPS

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been continuing its impressive run at the box office, while Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is showing no growth in collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 has been rocking the box office ever since its release. The film started on a good note on the first day of its release and is still going strong on the 15th day. On Day 15, the film collected approximately Rs 17.80 crore in India. The impact of this film was so much that many other films pushed their release date. However, a few South Indian films are still holding on to their place at the box office.

All about Dhurandhar 2’s performance

The total gross of this film starring Ranveer Singh has reached Rs 937.32 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, the film is performing consistently well, and the audience is liking it. There is a lot of discussion on social media about the story, action, and music of the film. That's why even after so many days, the film's earnings have not declined much.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection

Talking about Ustaad Bhagat Singh, this film of Pawan Kalyan has not been able to do much at the box office. On Day 15, the film collected only Rs 0.45 crore. So far, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 83.93 crore and net collection at Rs 71.46 crore. Overseas, the film has collected Rs. 11.83 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs. 95.76 crore. According to reports, the film was made with a budget of Rs 150 crores.

Youth box office collection

The Tamil film Youth is also doing well at the box office. On Day 15, the film collected Rs 0.97 crore. So far, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 48.17 crore, and the net collection stands at Rs 41.99 crore. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 10.20 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 58.37 crore.

Aadu 3 box office collection

Apart from this, the Malayalam film Aadu 3 is also doing well. The film has collected around Rs 7.3 million on its 15th day. Its total collection so far has reached Rs 47.08 crore. The film is being made on a huge budget and is getting a good response from the audience.

If you compare, Dhurandhar 2 is far ahead of other films. The film has been released in several languages and is doing well everywhere. Though the film did not do too well in Tamil, it was a big hit in Telugu. Overall, the film is doing well in every language and every region and is also holding strong among South Indian films.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more