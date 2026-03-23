Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy-thriller BREAKS records, earns 1300% more than Pawan Kalyan’s film

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been continuing its thunderous run at the box office while Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is making its presence felt.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: India's box office has witnessed one of the biggest clashes with the release of two of the big films, one from Bollywood and one from the South. On 19 March 2026, two big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, were released simultaneously. The first film showed Ranveer Singh in a major spy thriller while Pawan Kalyan starred in his action film. The audience showed strong interest in both movies, but their box office results showed a major difference after the movies premiered. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is making waves with its box office collection. The theatres are packed with audiences. All the shows are housefull, whereas Pawan Kalyan’s film is making its presence felt.

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