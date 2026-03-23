ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy-thriller BREAKS rec...

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy-thriller BREAKS records, earns 1300% more than Pawan Kalyan’s film

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 has been continuing its thunderous run at the box office while Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is making its presence felt.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 23, 2026 11:20 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy-thriller BREAKS records, earns 1300% more than Pawan Kalyan’s film
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection: India's box office has witnessed one of the biggest clashes with the release of two of the big films, one from Bollywood and one from the South. On 19 March 2026, two big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, were released simultaneously. The first film showed Ranveer Singh in a major spy thriller while Pawan Kalyan starred in his action film. The audience showed strong interest in both movies, but their box office results showed a major difference after the movies premiered. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is making waves with its box office collection. The theatres are packed with audiences. All the shows are housefull, whereas Pawan Kalyan’s film is making its presence felt.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Yashshvi Srivastava

As a passionate and creative entertainment content writer,Yashshvi Srivastava has gained almost 1 year of experience working for BollywoodLife (Zee News) and has been a consistent supplier of high-performing stories while attaining remarkable target results. Being a part of the entertainment industry she has got an opportunity to work with Bollywoo...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ubs Box Office Collection Day 4 Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4 Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5