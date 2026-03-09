Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Ranveer Singh’s film BEATS Pawan Kalyan’s thriller, races ahead in US advance ticket sales

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh are set to face one of the biggest box office clashes. The two films will release in about ten days. Let's take a look at the advance ticket sales.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming films seem to be having a tough competition at the box office. There are still about ten days left for the release of both films, but the figures for advance ticket sales in America have started to come out. These initial figures indicate which film has more excitement among the audience. According to the information that has come out so far, Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 is far ahead of Pawan Kalyan's film Ustad Bhagat Singh in terms of advance booking.

Advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 picks up pace

According to the reports by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 has made a strong start in terms of advance ticket sales in the US. According to the initial tracking, around 38,545 tickets of the film have been sold. The tickets have been purchased for 557 different locations and around 1,034 shows. With these tickets, around $6.18 lakh has been earned for the premiere show. This figure is being considered very good even before the release of the film, and trade experts are considering it a positive sign.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking

The advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 is steadily increasing. Apart from the premiere, if the opening day advance sales are also added, then this figure has reached about $8.9 million. At the same time, the total advance sales of the first weekend are said to be around 17 lakh dollars. The booking of seats in the film's show is also gradually increasing. As there is still time left for the release, trade experts believe that these figures can be even bigger in the coming days.

Will Dhurandhar 2 break all records?

Industry experts believe that the advance booking of Dhurandhar 2 can be more intense in the coming days. If this pace continues, then this film can also set a new record for films of its genre. The film is getting a good response in the North American market. This is the reason why Dhurandhar 2 is being considered a strong opening film at the box office even before its release.

Ustad Bhagat Singh ticket sale

On the other hand, the advance booking of Pawan Kalyan's film Ustad Bhagat Singh has been relatively slow, but it is also being called a satisfactory start. According to available data, around 2,280 tickets of the film have been sold. The tickets have been purchased for 151 locations and 508 shows. From these, premier advance sales have reached about $56,339.

Ustad Bhagat Singh's total advance sales

If we look at the total advance sales in North America with the premiere, then the figure of Ustad Bhagat Singh has reached around 62 thousand dollars. Though the number is less compared to Dhurandhar 2, more shows are expected to be added before the release of the film. Trade experts believe that as new showings of the film start and promotions increase, ticket sales can also see an increase.

