Dhurandhar 2: Want to watch Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer at LOWEST price? Head to THIS cinema hall

Advance booking for Dhurandhar 2 have started. Amid high ticket prices, know where you can watch it at low cost.

Aditya Dhar's much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2 - which features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal in key roles - will hit theatres on March 19. However, its paid previews are scheduled for March 18. Going by the numbers coming in from advance booking, the film has started to get massive response from the viewers. Majority of the theatres running in different locations in India are already packed. Ticket prices have gone up to Rs 4000 in some areas. However, there are several theaters offering affordable tickets. Let's find out where the cheapest tickets are available in Noida.

Where is Dhurandhar's cheapest ticket available in Noida?

In Noida, the viewers can watch Dhurandhar for as low as Rs 300. The shows are available at Movietime Cinema. Here the tickets costs Rs 300. Here, shows start at 5 pm and run until 10:30 pm on March 18. All shows will cost you Rs 300. At Wave Cinemas, you can buy the ticket for Rs 400. Those who want to buy Platinum ticket have to shell out Rs 1,800. At TGIP's Mirage Cinemas, you can watch the film at Rs 400.

What does paid preview show mean?

Paid preview shows are restricted screenings which are usually held before film officially hits theatres for release.

Can anyone buy Dhurandhar 2 paid preview?

Yes. Much like a regular show, anyone can watch paid preview. These collections add to the actual Box Office collection of the film.

How can Dhurandhar 2 preview shows be booked?

The tickets for Dhurandhar 2 paid preview are available on online ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District. The process to book tickets is similar to the regular show booking.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket prices

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly sold 3.49 lakh tickets for premiere shows. This is through its 8,337 screenings. The film has earned about Rs 18.69 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi (2D) version dominates the sales, with 3.24 lakh tickets priced at average ticket price of Rs 414.

Speaking of Dhurandhar 2, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside stars like Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Ali Khan. The trailer for the film has been released, and fans absolutely loved it. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Hamza and Jaskirat Singh as Rangi. The first part of the film had released in December 2025.

