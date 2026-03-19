Dhurandhar 2: Who are Jaskirat Singh Rangi's family members? Their TRAGIC past will help you understand Ranveer Singh's character better

Jaskirat Singh Rangi is introduced as the only son of a simple Punjabi family, who was taking training under the Indian military. He has two sisters, a father who serves in the Indian Army, and a mother who is a homemaker.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked massive buzz since its release with paid previews on March 18. Fans are praising the stellar performances of Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Among the most talked-about aspects of the film is the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his family, which was a mystery for many who saw the first part of the Aditya Dhar's movie.

Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his family members

Jaskirat Singh Rangi is introduced as the only son of a simple Punjabi family, who was taking training under the Indian military. He has two sisters, a father who serves in the Indian Army, and a mother who is a homemaker. The film shows his ordinary life, including arranging his sister Jasleen's wedding. However, tragedy strikes when one of his sisters is kidnapped by a politician because of his father’s army service. Jaskirat fights the enemies while rescuing his sister, but he could not save their home and family due to political power. He was sentenced to jail, and the goons of the politician killed his father, raped and brutally killed one of his sisters. The loss leaves a deep mark on Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and his grief and regret are visible in every scene.

Jaskirat's new identity as Hamza

Unable to accept the injustice, he immediately takes up arms and agrees to be a part of Operation Dhurandhar, when R Madhavan's character, IB Chief Ajay Sanyal, meets him in jail and convinces him to do the same. This night becomes a turning point in his life. He makes a vow to fight until his last breath as he begins to track down every person who played a part in his family's murder. The night of this tragedy brings about two events because it serves as the time when Hamza was born.

Hamza's journey to rule Lyari begins

From that point onward, Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s journey of revenge and justice drives the story of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film shows how an ordinary man, forced by circumstances, transforms into a fierce fighter who takes on his enemies with determination. His backstory adds depth and emotion to the film, making it not just an action-packed spy thriller but also a story about loss, courage, and the desire for justice.

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