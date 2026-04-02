Dhurandhar 2: Why is Pakistani cop Chaudhary Aslam's wife Noreen Aslam lauding Sanjay Dutt?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 continues to be lauded following his incredible opening at the box office.

Aditya Dhar's films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 features Sanjay Dutt who essays the role of real-life Pakistani Officer, Chaudhary Aslam. For the unversed, he was one of the senior cops in Karachi who married Noreen Aslam Chaudhry. Noreen made headlines last year after she mocked the movie, Dhurandhar and mentioned that her husband, Late Chaudhary Aslam wasn't portrayed in the right manner. But her recent statement stands in stark contrast to what she had mentioned earlier.

Why is Noreen Aslam lauding Sanjay Dutt?

While speaking in a podcast with AajTak Radio, Naureen put forth her reaction to Sanjay Dutt's performance, and highlighted a moment that remains special for her. While recalling a scene from the film, Naureen said, “When he stands near the car and raises his eyes, for a moment it felt like Aslam himself." She also mentioned that Sanjay was best for the role and that he did extremely well in doing justice to the character. Naureen also clarified that she has not watched the full film, but had the chance to watch just a few clips.

What was Noreen Aslam's initial reaction?

Chaudhary Aslam Khan’s widow, Noreen, had earlier criticised his portrayal in Dhurandhar, and also referred to certain references as disrespectful. During a recent chat with the Dialogue Pakistan podcast, Noreen had mentioned that her husband was Sanjay Dutt's fan since he watched Khalnayak in the 1990s. Dhurandhar's trailer had reportedly referred to Aslam as the child of the devil and a djinn. Noreen reacted to this, “We are Muslims, and such words are disrespectful not only to Aslam but his mother, who was a simple, honest woman." She added, “If I see my husband being portrayed wrongly or any propaganda against him in the film, I will definitely take all the legal steps I can. It is strange that Indian filmmakers find no other subjects but to malign Pakistan.”

Noreen faced financial difficulties after Late Chaudhary Aslam's death?

According to reports, Chaudhary Aslam's wife, following his assassination, was spotted at multiple events held in his honour. This also included the 2017 ceremony. This ws when Karachi had also named a road after him. Noreen was seen at community gatherings and spoke about her simple family. Noreen had reportedly faced financial issues, but remained strong for kids. According to a report by Geo News, Noreen and Chaudhary Aslam got married in 1991. They reportedly fell for each other when Aslam used to help Noreen with Maths during her school days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more