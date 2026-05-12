Dhurandhar 2 world box office collection: Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer set to BEAT Aamir Khan's Dangal?

Dhurandhar 2 world box office collection: Aditya Dhar's film has smashed several records with its incredible run at box office. Read on to know if the film can beat Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 world box office collection: Those who have followed the box office collection of Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun starrer would agree that Dhurandhar 2 has indeed been a massive box office winner. Fans have clearly loved every aspect of the film - from action to direction to music and incredible performances. While the film was successful in pulling massive crowds to theatres, social media kept buzzing with appreciation for its larger-than-life moments, and powerful performances. Trade experts have also been calling it a solid commercial success. So yes, if viewers wanted a full-on masala entertainer, Dhurandhar 2 truly delivered it.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 55 update

According to the update published on Sacnilk.com at 1 pm, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is running across 290 shows. It managed to earn a net of Rs 0.11 crore today. With this, the film's total India gross collections amounted to Rs 1,368.65 Cr and total India net amounted to Rs 1,143.55 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection update

According to Sacnilk.com, with a total worldwide gross of Rs 1,795.10 crore, the film has managed to cross the lifetime record of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which amounted to Rs 1,742.10 crore. This is no mean feat, especially when you take into consideration the fact that Dhurandhar 2 could achieve this without getting released in China and Gulf countries. The film relied majorly on its historic run in North America. This is where the film collected over $28.59 million. In the UK, Dhurandhar 2 emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

How much did Dangal earn worldwide?

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal had released about 8 years ago and the movie emerged as a massive hit among fans. It had collected Rs 2070 worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film delved deeper into the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, later actor Suhani Bhatnagar, Zaria Wasim and Sakshi Tanwar in crucial roles. With Dangal being the highest grosser film till now, no other film has managed to beat its record. The film was made at the budget of 70 crore.

Dhurandhar 3 in works?

Amid huge speculations about the future of Dhurandhar franchise, Jio Studios co-producer Jyoti Deshpande recently mentioned that fans can get something special from the makers of Dhurandhar later this year. While chatting with Bollywood Hungama, Deshpande said that Dhurandhar is far from over. “We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves," she said.

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