Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's BLOCKBUSTER must earn THIS amount to beat Pushpa 2

Considering Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge's impressive run at Box Office, it will soon beat Pushpa 2: The Rule's record.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection day 22: Amid massive success of Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film, there is only one question that continues to do the rounds - can Dhurandhar 2 really surpass Pushpa 2 at the worldwide Box Office? Agreed, it isn't an easy task. However, it isn't tough either. Pushpa 2 managed to create this record not only because of its massive hype and pan-India fanbase, but also due to its insane international pull. Dhurandhar 2 - which has also been generating massive buzz - has been successful in striking a chord with the viewers. On day 22, the film earned a staggering Rs 1,665.23 crore at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection day 22

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 has been successful in beating both its predecessor, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 at the worldwide box office. According to reports, on its fourth Thursday, the film recorded about Rs 7.15 crore net in India. A day before, Dhurandhar 2 had managed to earn Rs 7.90 crore. If the film's earnings from day 22 are calculated, its total domestic net collection stands at Rs 1,048.42 crore. As far as the gross collection in India is concerned, it stands at Rs 1,255.23 crore. Globally, Dhurandhar 2 has earned Rs 410 crore. With this, the film's worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,665.23 crore.

Official Jio Studios had also put out a post to put forth the film's worldwide collection so far. Check out the post below...

What has been Pushpa 2's worldwide Box Office collection?

Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It concluded its global journey at 1785.84 crore gross. Keeping this amount in perspective, Dhurandhar 2 will have to earn Rs 120 crore to beat Pushpa 2's record. Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie had hit theatres on December 5, 2024 worldwide. Its dubbed versions were made available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

When did Dhurandhar 2 beat Baahubali 2’s record?

Dhurandhar 2 was successful in overtaking SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2’s India net record of Rs 1,030.42 crore, by earning Rs 1,048.42 crore by day 22. With this feat, Pushpa 2 emerged as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore net milestone domestically. This was achieved by Pushpa 2 within 16 days of release.

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