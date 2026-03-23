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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer SURPASSES RRR and Baahubali, crosses Rs 700 crore

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, smashes box office records with a 750 crore opening weekend, becoming one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 23, 2026 11:09 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer SURPASSES RRR and Baahubali, crosses Rs 700 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 4: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has had an incredible start at the box office. Over its opening weekend, the film kept breaking records, including the biggest single-day collection for a Hindi film—something it managed to do three times in just four days. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller crossed ₹400 crore net in India and ₹700 crore worldwide within days of release. The film actually began strongly even before its official release. It had paid previews on Wednesday, earning ₹43 crore net in India and about $2.5 million overseas, both record-breaking numbers. From there, it only got bigger.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4

By Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹115 crore, slightly more than Saturday’s ₹113 crore. In just four days, the film collected a massive ₹454 crore net (₹542 crore gross) in India. This makes it the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hindi film, beating Pathaan, which had earned ₹287 crore over an extended five-day weekend.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The film is doing just as well internationally. After opening with $7 million overseas, it added another $6 million on Sunday, taking its total to $22 million for the weekend. North America alone contributed a record $9.6 million. Overall, the film has now reached around ₹750 crore worldwide.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats pan-India giants

In fact, Dhurandhar 2 is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. It quickly went past Border 2’s ₹470 crore and has now also beaten the lifetime earnings of big films like Gadar 2 and Salaar.

What’s even more impressive is that it has recorded the second-biggest opening weekend for any Indian film, just behind Pushpa 2. It has also outperformed major hits like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR.

Now, all eyes are on how the film performs on its first Monday. Crossing ₹1000 crore seems almost certain, and if the momentum continues, it could even aim for the ₹2000 crore mark.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4 Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection