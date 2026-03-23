Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer SURPASSES RRR and Baahubali, crosses Rs 700 crore

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, smashes box office records with a 750 crore opening weekend, becoming one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 4: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has had an incredible start at the box office. Over its opening weekend, the film kept breaking records, including the biggest single-day collection for a Hindi film—something it managed to do three times in just four days. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller crossed ₹400 crore net in India and ₹700 crore worldwide within days of release. The film actually began strongly even before its official release. It had paid previews on Wednesday, earning ₹43 crore net in India and about $2.5 million overseas, both record-breaking numbers. From there, it only got bigger.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 4

By Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 recorded its highest single-day collection of ₹115 crore, slightly more than Saturday’s ₹113 crore. In just four days, the film collected a massive ₹454 crore net (₹542 crore gross) in India. This makes it the biggest opening weekend ever for a Hindi film, beating Pathaan, which had earned ₹287 crore over an extended five-day weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The film is doing just as well internationally. After opening with $7 million overseas, it added another $6 million on Sunday, taking its total to $22 million for the weekend. North America alone contributed a record $9.6 million. Overall, the film has now reached around ₹750 crore worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge beats pan-India giants

In fact, Dhurandhar 2 is already the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. It quickly went past Border 2’s ₹470 crore and has now also beaten the lifetime earnings of big films like Gadar 2 and Salaar.

What’s even more impressive is that it has recorded the second-biggest opening weekend for any Indian film, just behind Pushpa 2. It has also outperformed major hits like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR.

Now, all eyes are on how the film performs on its first Monday. Crossing ₹1000 crore seems almost certain, and if the momentum continues, it could even aim for the ₹2000 crore mark.

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