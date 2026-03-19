Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film storms ahead with Rs 200 crore

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and released on March 19, 2026, is doing well in the overseas market. Dhruandhar: The Revenge is expected to break many records on the first day.

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge was in the news months before its release. Its first part was released in December 2025, which proved to be a huge hit at the box office. Because of this, people's expectations from the next part were very high. Now that the film has been released, early figures are suggesting that it has performed even better than expected. The film has been received well in India as well as overseas.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is doing well in the overseas market. The film grossed over a million in North America. This shows that the film is being liked all over the world. In India, too, the film has been released in 8,928 screens, making it a big release. The film is expected to break many records on the first day. In India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned over 73 crores gross excluding block seats for the opening day, including premiere, while overseas pre-sales have collected over 35 crores for day 1.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview collection

Even before the release of the record, Dhurandhar 2 earned tremendous money from the Paid Preview Shows. The film collected Rs 43 crore on its opening day. This is even more than its first part, which had earned about Rs 28 crore. That is, even before the release, the film has broken its old record, which clearly shows its popularity.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Although there is no big Hindi clash of Dhurandhar 2 with other films, it is considered to be a competition with Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Both films were released on the same day. Trade experts believe that Dhurandhar 2 can also hold good in the Telugu market and perform better there as well.

Dhurandhar 2 records

Notably, the film has become only the fifth film in India to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in advance bookings. Earlier, the record was held by films like Pushpa 2, Leo, RRR, and Baahubali 2.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role in the film. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera. The story revolves around Ranveer Singh's character Hamza, who is surrounded by multiple secrets and difficult situations.

Looking at the advance booking and opening of the film, it is clear that it can make a big bang at the box office. Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar and released on March 19, 2026.

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