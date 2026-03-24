Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller continues historic run; crosses Rs 800 BEATS Baahubali 2

Dharandhar: The Revenge continues to perform well at the box office. Ranveer Singh's film continues its strong hold from the beginning, its speed has not decreased. Read on to know more

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Dharandhar: The Revenge continues to perform well at the box office. In just 6 days, the film has earned around Rs 829 crore worldwide. This is a huge figure in itself, which shows that the film is getting a good response from everywhere. This action film of Ranveer Singh had a strong hold from the beginning, and even now, its speed has not decreased. Many shows are still going houseful in theatres, especially in big cities.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office India collection

If we talk about India only, then the film has collected about 536 crores nett in 6 days. The total collection is over Rs 630 crore. According to reports by Sacnilk by the afternoon of Tuesday (Day 6), the film had earned about 17.57 crore, which is clear that it has a hold in the weekdays as well. The film had a great opening weekend. The film has collected a whopping Rs 100 crore on the first day.

The first Monday of the film was special, when it earned about 65 crores. Usually, the film's earnings fall on Monday, but that didn't happen here. A good crowd was seen in the morning shows on Tuesday as well. This means that people are still excited about the film.

Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Gadar 2 and Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 reached a total of Rs 17.57 crore by 2 pm on Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. The total gross earnings in India for the movie now stand at Rs 633.61 crore, while the net earnings have reached Rs 530.86 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 record in foreign countries

Not only in India, but Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also doing great business in foreign countries. The film has set a new record in North America. It became the first Indian film to earn more than a million on its first Monday.

What to expect next?

The way Dhurandhar: The Revenge is performing consistently, it seems that it can soon move towards the 1000 crore club. If this trend continues in the coming days, then this film can become the biggest hit of the year 2026.

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