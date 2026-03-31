Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller remains unstoppable; SMASHES Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor’s film

Dhurandhar 2 has been ruling the global box office with its impressive collections. The film has smashed multiple records despite not being released in Gulf countries. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has performed brilliantly at the box office, but on the 12th day, which is on the second Monday, its pace seemed to slow down a bit. Usually, this decline in films is already seen, but this film kept a strong hold for a long time. In 12 days, the film has collected around Rs 1400 crore worldwide and is being considered a big blockbuster. Now the challenge before the film is to maintain its pace and beat the records of big films like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, opened to explosive reviews on the first day of its release. The film grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide on its first day, with Rs 75 crore coming from paid previews. In the first week itself, the film crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark, which is a huge achievement. In its second weekend, the film collected over Rs 170 crore net in India, more than the opening weekend of many films.

The film's collections in India continue its strong run at the box office. In 12 days, its domestic net collection has reached Rs 872 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 1042 crore. With this, the film has become the third-highest-grossing film in India after Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2. Although there was a slight drop in the earnings on Monday, the film still collected Rs 25 crore, which is considered good in itself.

Dhurandhar 2's performance in North America

The performance of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has also been excellent in foreign countries. The film grossed $7 million on its opening day and over 2 million in its opening weekend. In the second weekend too, the film picked up well and has collected a total of $38 million so far. With this, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, breaking the record of Baahubali 2.

Dhurandhar 2 records

In total, the film has collected Rs 1,392 crore worldwide. Now it is in the fourth position after Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. It has surpassed the all-time collections of Bobby ($29.4 million) and Sholay ($28.2 million). The special thing is that the film was not released in the Gulf countries, yet it has earned great money abroad. The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Aditya Dhar directs it. Now it is expected that this film can also cross the 2000 crore mark soon.

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