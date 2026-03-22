Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s starrer continues thunderous run, BEATS Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's films

Ranveer Singh's spy thriller has been making waves with its box office collection. The film has broken multiple records not just in India but around the world with its collection. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created a new history at the box office on the third day. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, set a record for the highest single-day collection for Hindi films on Saturday. Ranveer Singh's spy thriller earned over Rs 100 crore in a single day in India, while the worldwide figure was above Rs 150 crore. Dhurandhar 2 was released in theaters on March 19, while it had paid previews on March 18. The film has earned over Rs 44 crore with paid previews. The film collected Rs 165 crore on the first day of its release, including paid previews. There was a slight drop on the second day, but still, the total worldwide collection of the film crossed Rs 350 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

On the third day, which is Saturday, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 113 crore nett in India, which is a big record. With this, the total domestic collection of the film in three days has reached Rs 339 crore nett (about Rs 404 crore gross). Now the film is expected to make an even bigger collection on Sunday, and trade experts believe that it can also earn up to Rs 130 crore in a day.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Dhurandhar 2 has done exceptionally well in the overseas market. The film collected Rs 7 crore on its opening day. There was a slight drop on the second day, but on the third day, the collection again saw an increase of about 25%. So far, the film has earned around 6 million in the international market. With this, the total worldwide collection of the film has reached about Rs 545 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks new records

Dhurandhar 2 has broken the records of many big films. It has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 and has surpassed the Rs 470 crore mark of Border 2. It has also left behind films like War and Tiger 3. At the same time, it has also surpassed Dunki's collection.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

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