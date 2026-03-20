Dhurandhar 2 worldwide Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh’s film sets NEW benchmark, opens to MASSIVE Rs 236 crore globally

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge opens to a massive Rs 236.63 crore worldwide, with strong collections in India and overseas, setting the tone for a record-breaking run.

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar seem to have struck gold again. After the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel has opened to massive numbers both in India and overseas. Dhurandhar 2 has kicked off its theatrical run with a huge worldwide collection of ₹236.63 crore on Day 1, showing strong interest from audiences across the globe.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

The film achieved a gross revenue of ₹172.63 crore on its opening day. The net collection reached ₹139.78 crore which indicates high theatre attendance and substantial ticket sales throughout different areas.

For context, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had already crossed ₹100 crore net on its first day in India, as per Sacnilk. Even that film had outperformed big titles like Jawan, Adipurush, and Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1, and also did better than Kalki 2898 AD, Devara: Part I, and Coolie.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Coming back to Dhurandhar 2, overseas markets also played a big role in its opening. The film collected about ₹64 crore internationally on Day 1. The Indian market generated approximately 73 percent of total earnings for the film while international markets produced 27 percent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Overall, the film has started its box office journey on a very strong note, with both domestic and international markets contributing heavily to its Day 1 success.

Dhurandhar 2 breaks THESE records

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had the largest opening in Bollywood history, earning ₹129 crore. Only two other Hindi films had grossed above ₹100 crore on their first day: Pathan (₹104 crore) and Animal (₹101 crore). Dhurandhar 2's ₹240 crore start far exceeded previous records.

Bollywood has certainly not been the bar for Dhurandhar 2's phenomenal start. The spy thriller has even outperformed some of the most successful pan-India films of the past decade. The film has grossed more than RRR (₹223 crore), Baahubali 2 (₹214 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (₹174 crore), and KGF Chapter 2 (₹159 crore) on its first day of worldwide release.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more