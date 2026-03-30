Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 11: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller CROSSES Rs 1360 crore, BEATS KGF 2, Jawan and RRR

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominates the box office, crossing 1360 crore worldwide in 11 days and outperforming KGF 2, RRR, and Jawan.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down. Since its release on March 19, the Ranveer Singh-led film has been doing massive business at the box office, crossing ₹1300 crore worldwide. In the process, it has gone past the lifetime collections of big films like KGF 2 and RRR. Even in its second weekend, the film stayed strong. By Saturday, it had earned ₹779 crore net and ₹930 crore gross in India. Overseas, it brought in around $34 million (₹322 crore), taking its 10-day worldwide total to ₹1252 crore. Out of this, ₹674.17 crore came in just the first week, according to Sacnilk.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten the total collections of KGF 2 (₹1215 crore), RRR (₹1230 crore), and even Jawan (₹1160 crore). It is now expected to go past the first Dhurandhar film as well, which had earned ₹1300 crore in its lifetime.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 11

On day 11, the film added another ₹25 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas earnings to ₹350 crore. This took its worldwide total to ₹1363.15 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by him along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The story follows an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh), who operates undercover in Pakistan under the name Hamza Ali Mazari.

While the film has been criticised by some for its violence and political angle, others have praised it for exactly those reasons.

Action director Aejaz Gulab recently told PTI, “People used to praise action in South films. It feels good that action in Hindi films is finally being appreciated. The script demanded that we design action sequences in a brutal way. It's not mindless action; the action is backed by emotion.” Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres after its release in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

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