ENG हिन्दी
Add Bollywood Life as a Preferred SourceAdd bollywoodlife as a Preferred Source
Google News   Follow Us
  • Home
  • News and Gossip
  • Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 11: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller CROSSES Rs 1360 crore, BEAT...

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 11: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller CROSSES Rs 1360 crore, BEATS KGF 2, Jawan and RRR

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominates the box office, crossing 1360 crore worldwide in 11 days and outperforming KGF 2, RRR, and Jawan.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 30, 2026 7:16 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 11: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller CROSSES Rs 1360 crore, BEATS KGF 2, Jawan and RRR
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showing no signs of slowing down. Since its release on March 19, the Ranveer Singh-led film has been doing massive business at the box office, crossing ₹1300 crore worldwide. In the process, it has gone past the lifetime collections of big films like KGF 2 and RRR. Even in its second weekend, the film stayed strong. By Saturday, it had earned ₹779 crore net and ₹930 crore gross in India. Overseas, it brought in around $34 million (₹322 crore), taking its 10-day worldwide total to ₹1252 crore. Out of this, ₹674.17 crore came in just the first week, according to Sacnilk.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film shows no sign of slowing down; inches closer to Rs 1000 crore mark in India

With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has already beaten the total collections of KGF 2 (₹1215 crore), RRR (₹1230 crore), and even Jawan (₹1160 crore). It is now expected to go past the first Dhurandhar film as well, which had earned ₹1300 crore in its lifetime.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film sees 44% jump on Saturday, eyes Rs 800 crore

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 11

On day 11, the film added another ₹25 crore from overseas markets, pushing its total overseas earnings to ₹350 crore. This took its worldwide total to ₹1363.15 crore.

Also Read
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar’s film remains UNSTOPPABLE, nears Rs 1200 crore worldwide

About Dhurandhar 2

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by him along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh along with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

The story follows an Indian spy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (played by Ranveer Singh), who operates undercover in Pakistan under the name Hamza Ali Mazari.

While the film has been criticised by some for its violence and political angle, others have praised it for exactly those reasons.

Action director Aejaz Gulab recently told PTI, “People used to praise action in South films. It feels good that action in Hindi films is finally being appreciated. The script demanded that we design action sequences in a brutal way. It's not mindless action; the action is backed by emotion.” Dhurandhar 2 is running in theatres after its release in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Budget Dhurandhar 2 Records Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 11