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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh’s film nears Rs 1,435 crore, BEATS Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its box office dominance with 1,435 crore worldwide collections, surpassing KGF Chapter 2 but still trailing Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 1, 2026 11:12 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh’s film nears Rs 1,435 crore, BEATS Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2
A Still from Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 13: Dhurandhar 2, which features Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar as its director, has become the highest-earning Hindi movie of the year while it continues to perform successfully at the box office. The movie achieved substantial success, yet it remains behind two main South Indian films because they have generated more international revenue.

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The film has reached its 13th day of release, and it continues to perform well at the box office while its total worldwide revenue has reached ₹1,435.41 crore. This confirms its status as a major commercial hit, not just in India but also in overseas markets.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

On Tuesday, March 31, the film earned ₹27.75 crore net in India and an additional ₹8 crore from international markets, according to final estimates. These steady numbers show that the film continues to attract audiences even in its second week.

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The film has been showing steady box office results throughout different regions of the United States. The film reached a total of 17,883 screenings throughout India on March 31, which demonstrated its high popularity among audiences. The film has generated ₹899.92 crore in India's net collection, which brings it close to reaching the ₹900 crore milestone. The film's total gross collection in India has reached ₹1,077.41 crore, which demonstrates its strong success in the Indian market.

Dhurandhar 2 records

The movie Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reached the position of one of the highest-grossing Indian films throughout the world. The movie has already exceeded multiple major films and continues to gain better standing in the box office rankings. The movie has achieved a major milestone by surpassing successful films such as Dhurandhar and KGF Chapter 2.

The two major Indian blockbusters Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 have better worldwide earnings than this film.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will maintain its successful performance because of its strong box office results and steady audience attendance, which will probably create new records for the film in the upcoming days.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14 Dhurandhar 2 Records Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 13