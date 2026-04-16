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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 27: Ranveer Singh starrer becomes 4th highest grosser Indian movie globally

Dhurandhar: The Revenge worldwide box office Day 27: Ranveer Singh starrer earns 1,727.93 crore globally, slowing in India but still ranking among the highest-grossing Indian films.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 16, 2026 9:51 AM IST

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 27: Ranveer Singh starrer becomes 4th highest grosser Indian movie globally
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge is currently exhibiting signs of slowing down after an incredible run at the Indian box office. The movie made Rs 7.05 crore from 9549 screenings on Tuesday, falling into single-digit profits, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As a result, its gross total in India is Rs 1,311.68 crore, while its net collection is Rs 1,095.67 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

Dhurandhar 2 has brought in a total of Rs 1,727.93 crore worldwide. Right now, it's the fourth-highest grossing Indian movie. At Rs 2,070.30 crore, Dangal continues to be the highest-grossing film, followed by Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788 crore) and Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742 crore).

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film sets new RECORD, crosses Rs 200 crore in UP and Delhi circuit

Dhurandhar The Revenge had a total occupancy of 19.85% on Tuesday. Out of 19 performances, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate at 62%. Jaipur recorded 20.5% occupancy over 16 performances, while Bengaluru came in second with 25.5% from 287 shows. The movie had 17.3% occupancy from 766 shows in Mumbai and 17.3% from 1,127 performances in Delhi-NCR.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 28

The film has reached its fifth week and it needs to cross the ₹1,100 crore mark in India. It may have missed that number by a small margin, but it has already created history by becoming the first film to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language- Hindi. That alone makes its box office journey quite remarkable.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Since its April 19 premiere, the movie has had an unbroken run; its supremacy at the box office has not been threatened by significant releases. But later this week, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhoot Bangla will be released, so that may change.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Records Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 27