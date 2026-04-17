Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 28: Ranveer Singh starrer SLOWS DOWN, can Bhoot Bangla challenge its dominance?

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run nearly a month after release, crossing 1,700 crore worldwide despite a slowdown. With Bhoot Bangla hitting theatres, the big question is whether Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy can challenge its dominance.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Aditya Dhar's spy action sequel Dhurandhar 2 which people expected with great anticipation, has now been out for almost one month since its theatrical release. The film succeeded at the box office because it exceeded all expectations that people had built toward its release. The film established itself as a major competitor for future months after reaching impressive results despite recent collection declines.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 28

The film obtained ₹4.05 crore on its fourth Wednesday, which marks Day 28 of its run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The total India reach ₹1,316.45 crore while net collections stand at ₹1,099.72 crore. The film has generated worldwide revenue of ₹1,733.20 crore. The film stands as the fourth-best Indian box office performer, while Dangal, which features Aamir Khan, remains the highest-grossing Indian film after more than ten years since its release.

The film maintains its extensive distribution network by currently showing in 10,192 theatre presentations throughout India.

Dhurandhar 2 trails behind Pushpa 2 on day 28?

The film reached its lowest earnings on Day 28 because it earned Rs 7.05 crore which it had previously earned on the day before. The current financial performance shows a major drop because the company earned Rs 15.75 crore on that same date in the previous year. Dhurandhar 2 still trails behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which achieved international earnings of Rs 1,742.10 crore on Day 28 after breaking multiple records.

Will Bhoot Bangla give Dhurandhar 2 a tight fight?

The movie will experience its slowest period of operation in the upcoming weeks because Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla movie will release on Friday. The fight between Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 will show which movie will succeed as the top film of the year.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

Since its April 19 premiere, the movie has had an unbroken run; its supremacy at the box office has not been threatened by significant releases. But later this week, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhoot Bangla will be released, so that may change.

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