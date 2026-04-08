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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film BEATS Jawan's overseas earnings

Dhurandhar 2 crosses 1,641 crore worldwide, beating Jawan in overseas earnings, as the Ranveer Singh starrer continues its strong global run despite a slight dip in daily collections.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 8, 2026 12:57 PM IST

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film BEATS Jawan's overseas earnings
A Still from Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: The movie Dhurandhar The Revenge achieved multiple box office records through its directorial work by Aditya Dhar, yet the film's success appears to be coming to an end. The Ranveer Singh film experienced its lowest single-day revenue of Rs 10 crore on Monday before it showed a small increase on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk, the trading tracker Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 10.10 crore on its third Tuesday. The film generated ₹0.35 crore on its 21st day, which was the third Wednesday. The Ranveer Singh film currently has net receipts of ₹1,033.72 crore while its India total reached ₹1,237.62 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

The film generated Rs 4 crore worldwide on Day 20 which increased its total overseas earnings to Rs 404 crore. The movie has generated Rs 1,641.21 crore in worldwide revenue at this time. Indian films have achieved box office success in foreign markets, which shows their ability to perform well outside of India.

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Aamir Khan holds the top position on this list because Dangal and Secret Superstar occupy the two highest overseas box office positions. The two movies achieved notable success because of their exceptional performance in China. Dangal earned ₹1,535.30 crore while Secret Superstar made ₹831.47 crore. The next highest foreign earnings belong to Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which generated ₹489.47 crore for international theatres according to Sacnilk.

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Dhurandhar 2 beats Jawan in overseas earnings

Dhurandhar 2 has outperformed Jawan, which is the most successful film of Shah Rukh Khan in overseas box office revenue, according to Ranveer Singh's performance. The film reached ₹404.00 crore on its 20th day, which brought it above Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which earned ₹400.00 crore and Pathaan, which earned ₹397.50 crore.

Other high-grossing Indian films overseas

Andhadhun, PK, Dhurandhar and Animal represent additional successful Indian films which have reached international audiences, according to the list of highest-grossing Indian films abroad. The international collections of these films are shown in the data from Sacnilk.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Collection Dhurandhar 2 Records Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection