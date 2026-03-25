Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film ROARS past Rs 829 crore in 6 days, eyes Rs 1000 crore milestone

Dhurandhar 2 continues its record-breaking box office run, crossing 829.76 crore worldwide in six days despite a Monday dip. The Ranveer Singh starrer eyes the 1000 crore club as Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar's blockbuster.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection: Dhurandhar: The Revenge had been doing very well at the box office, but it faced a slowdown on Monday. The Ranveer Singh starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, earned ₹65 crore net on March 23, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹519.12 crore. This is the lowest single-day collection since the movie’s wide release on March 19.

On Day 5, the film saw a 43.4% drop from the previous day’s ₹114.85 crore, earning ₹65 crore across 20,382 shows. Overall occupancy was 48.44%, with morning shows at 27.69%, afternoons at 46.85%, evenings at 58%, and night shows peaking at 61.23%.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 6

Despite the Monday dip, Dhurandhar 2 has a strong worldwide performance, with total collections reaching ₹829.76 crore after six days, including paid previews on March 18.

Rajinikath praises Aditya Dhar's directorial

The film has also received praise from India’s biggest superstar, Rajinikanth, who called it “box office ka baap.” After watching the movie, Rajinikanth took to X and wrote, “What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 to enter Rs 1000 crore club?

With record-breaking box office receipts, the movie is now poised to join the Rs 1000 crore global club in just six days. In just three days (counting Day 0, March 18), it surpassed the Rs 500 crore threshold. All eyes are now on its Day 6 performance after it broke records set by movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2.

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