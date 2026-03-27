Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's film storms past Rs 1088 crore; OUTSHINES Pathaan setting new global record

Dhurandhar: The Revenge crosses 1088 crore worldwide in just one week, setting new records with the fastest 1000 crore run, biggest opening weekend, and strongest weekday collections ever.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 9: Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, is having an extraordinary run at the box office. Within just a week of its release, the film has crossed a massive ₹1088 crore worldwide, something no Indian film has achieved this quickly before.

Dhurandhar 2 opened with record-breaking numbers

The film opened to a record-breaking weekend, becoming the biggest global opener for an Indian movie. What’s more impressive is that it didn’t slow down after the weekend. Even through the weekdays, there had been solid money coming on Monday right through Thursday. This kind of consistency is rare and shows just how strong the audience response has been.

Across its first week, the film has delivered outstanding numbers every single day. It has managed to pull in crowds not just in India but also in overseas markets, making it a truly global success. The film’s performance has set new standards for weekday collections as well, which is usually when numbers tend to dip.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

As a sequel to the hit film Dhurandhar, this instalment has clearly taken things to the next level. It has already broken multiple records, including becoming the fastest Indian film to cross ₹1000 crore worldwide. It also holds one of the biggest opening weekends and has shown one of the strongest weekday holds ever seen for an Indian film.

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Dhurandhar 2 outshines Pathaan's global collection

Dhurandhar 2 has reached a major achievement after it exceeded the global box office earnings of Pathaan which stands as one of the most successful Indian films of recent years with total earnings of ₹1,055.00. The achievement demonstrates the great success of the project because it has reached a vast audience base within a brief period.

The film will proceed to its upcoming days of success because it began with strong results and it maintained good performance throughout its first week. The film will continue to achieve success because its current achievements will enable it to become one of the most successful Indian movies in history.

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