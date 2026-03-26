Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's movie ENTERS Rs 1000 crore in 7 days, SRK's Pathaan in DANGER?

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Dhurandhar 2 crosses 1,006 crore worldwide in just 7 days and now eyes Pathaan's 1,055 crore mark as its next big box office milestone.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is on a record-breaking run at the box office — and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film has already crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just seven days, and now the big question is: can it overtake Pathaan next?

Can Dhurandhar 2 beat Pathaan's global collection?

With collections rising rapidly and buzz only getting stronger, the film is setting its sights on some of the biggest records in Indian cinema. It is expected to surpass the lifetime global total of Kalki: 2898 AD (₹1,042.25 crore) very soon. After that, it could go past Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (₹1,055 crore), with Jawan (₹1,160 crore) likely to be the next major target.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

By crossing ₹1,000 crore in just a week, Dhurandhar 2 has joined an elite group of films like Pushpa 2: The Rule, RRR, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF: Chapter 2, all of which achieved the milestone at record speed. What makes this even more impressive is that the first Dhurandhar film took over three weeks to hit the same mark.

Overseas, the film added ₹11.92 crore on its seventh day, taking its international total to ₹261.92 crore. Combined, the worldwide gross now stands at ₹1,006.50 crore- a huge milestone achieved in record time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 7

Back home, the film has also been performing exceptionally well. Despite a slight dip of around 15–16% in daily collections, it has still managed to cross ₹600 crore in India within its first week. It earned ₹43 crore from paid previews, followed by ₹102.55 crore on day one, ₹80.72 crore on day two, ₹113 crore on day three, and ₹114.85 crore on day four. Collections remained strong through the weekdays too, with ₹65 crore on day five, ₹56.60 crore on day six, and about ₹47.70 crore on day seven.

This brings its total to ₹623.42 crore net in India, while the gross domestic collection stands at ₹744.58 crore so far.

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