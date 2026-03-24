Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh starrer DOMINATES Box Office, races towards Rs 800 crore milestone

Dhurandhar 2 sees massive turnout and record-breaking opening, with Ranveer Singh leading the charge as it nears 800 crore and eyes PK's lifetime record.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection Day 5: Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken over cinema screens across India with a massive audience turnout. The film has recorded the biggest all-India opening ever for a Hindi movie, and early viewers are praising its grand scale and strong performances. Over the opening weekend, collections remained solid, with high occupancy in most major cities. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar. Trade experts are calling it a rapidly growing box office success. Positive word of mouth is playing a big role in keeping ticket sales steady, both in multiplexes and single-screen theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 becomes 4th biggest opener in India

The film is now the fourth biggest opener in India, behind Pushpa 2, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2. Globally, it has already set new records for the franchise and had an explosive opening weekend. If this momentum continues, the film is expected to enjoy a long and successful run in theatres.

Ranveer Singh returns as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza, and his intense performance has grabbed a lot of attention. The film also features Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, who reprise their roles and help expand the Dhurandhar universe.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection day 5

Although there has been a slight dip in daily collections, the film is still expected to reach around ₹800 crore worldwide within its first few days. It is also likely to surpass the lifetime earnings of PK, which collected ₹792 crore globally.

About Dhurandhar 2

In addition to Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi return in Dhurandhar 2. The spy thriller, which was directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted on March 19. Three months after its December premiere, the original Dhurandhar is still showing in theatres, earning ₹1300 crore globally. The follow-up is expected to perform even better. A lot of traders are wagering that it will surpass Dangal's record of ₹2070 crore.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more