Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Ranveer Singh starrer to OUTSHINE Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings soon?

Right now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the fourth-highest grossing Indian movie globally. By the conclusion of its run, it is anticipated to overtake Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is just four days away from completing a month in theatres, but the film is now starting to lose steam at the box office. After a strong weekend, the film saw a noticeable drop on Day 26 (its fourth Monday), earning ₹5.20 crore, a fall of around 64.1% compared to the previous day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected this amount from 10,286 shows across the country.

Despite the dip, the film’s overall numbers remain massive. Its total India gross has climbed to ₹1,303.37 crore, while the India net collection currently stands at ₹1,088.62 crore.

Dhurandhar 2's consistent box office appeal was further demonstrated by the fact that it earned over Rs 35 crore in India in just its fourth weekend. Its continuing supremacy has been largely due to the absence of serious competition. Dacoit, starring Adivi Shesh, was the sole noteworthy release during this time. Although it got good reviews, it didn't significantly hurt the film's earnings.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

In the meantime, Dhurandhar 2's worldwide profits have already easily exceeded Rs 1,700 crore. As a result, the Dhurandhar franchise has amassed an incredible Rs 3,000 crore globally, further cementing its enormous box office history.

Dhurandhar 2 ready to dethrone Pushpa 2?

Right now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the fourth-highest grossing Indian movie globally. By the conclusion of its run, it is anticipated to overtake Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742.10 crore) and take third place, after Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,810.60 crore).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 27

As of Day 27, Dhurandhar 2 is currently running across 2,705 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.80 crore (according to Sacnilk early estimates). This brings total India gross collections to ₹1,304.31 Cr and total India net to ₹1,089.42 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar wrote, directed, and produced the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun, among others. It debuted in theaters on March 19.

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