Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: THIS film OUTSHINES Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller in North America; DETHRONES Ranveer Singh’s movie to take top spot

Dhurandhar 2 has dominated the global box office with its impressive collections. However, the film is facing tough competition in North America. Read on to know more.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection: Dhurandhar 2 is currently performing well, not just in India but around the world, and is earning strongly at the box office. The film has been making waves among audiences in India as well as abroad. However, Dhurandhar 2 is facing stiff competition in North America. The pace of the film did not seem to slow down a bit despite reaching the second week, but the film has now slipped a little behind in earnings. While earlier the film was close to the top position, now it has come to the fourth position in North America.

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Which film smashed Dhurandhar 2 at the box office?

Project Hail Mary is currently dominating the North American box office. The film has remained in the top spot for the second consecutive week. According to reports, the film has earned around $54.5 million as of Sunday.

Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as a high school teacher who is sent on a mission to save the Earth. The story is a mix of science and emotion and is being loved by the audience. Due to the big budget and spectacular visuals, the film has also received a good response at the international level.

Which films are in second and third place?

At number two is Disney and Pixar's animated film Hoppers. The film has grossed 2.2 million in the US and Canada. The film is being received well by both children and adults.

In third place is the horror film They Will Kill You, which made its debut with about $5 million. The story of this film revolves around a mysterious building, where people suddenly disappear. The film stars Zazie Beetz, Tom Felton, and Patricia Arquette.

Dhurandhar 2 secures the number four spot

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around $4.75 million in North America in its second week. However, the overall collection of the film still remains strong. So far, the film has earned around 2.9 million at the North American box office.

Dhurandhar 2 revolves around the story of an Indian spy who is implanted in an enemy country, where he tries to dismantle the terror network. The film, which is full of action and thrill, has been appreciated by the Indian audience as well as abroad.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 may have secured the fourth position in the North American market, but it has made a big record in its name. The film has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in terms of earnings in North America. This is being considered a big achievement for the film. Overall, North America is currently dominated by Hollywood films, but despite this, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained its strong presence.

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