Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh roars in his flawless act, Aditya Dhar delivers gold

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge revolves around the story of Hamza Ali Mazari, who is surrounded by secrets and difficult situations. The film has a good mix of revenge, deception, and suspense, which keeps the audience hooked till the end.

The film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has finally been released in theatres for paid previews and will make a full-scale release on March 19, 2026. This film takes forward the story of the first part and sees more action, drama, and emotion. The story of the film revolves around the character of Hamza Ali Mazari, who is surrounded by secrets and difficult situations. The story has a good mix of revenge, deception, and suspense, which keeps the audience hooked till the end. His character is quite serious and emotional, which he has played very well. Apart from this, Sara Arjun has also done a good job in her role and has added new life to the story. The rest of the supporting cast have also played their respective roles well, which makes the film even stronger.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is directed by Aditya Dhar, who has made brilliant films in the past. In this film, he has shown action and drama on a large scale in a good way. The cinematography of the film is very much appreciated and action scenes have been applauded. The background music adds to the atmosphere of the film. Fans are excited about the film’s release. Despite delay in paid previews, the long queues of eager viewers were seen in theatres nationwide for the film Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar 2 X Review

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh drops the review of Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. In a tweet on X he wrote, “#OneWordReview...#DhurandharTheRevenge: MASTERPIECE. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½

#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST... Delivers on every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact... Take a bow, #AdityaDhar – sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2ReviewThe expectations from the sequel to #Dhurandhar were naturally sky-high... Thankfully, #DhurandharTheRevenge not only meets those mammoth expectations – it surpasses them by leaps and bounds.”

Watch the post here:

He further appreciated the director and wrote, “Director #AdityaDhar returns with a vision that is bigger, sharper and far more ambitious... While the first part laid the foundation, #DhurandharTheRevenge elevates the narrative to an entirely new level.What truly makes #DhurandharTheRevenge stand out is its emotional core... Beneath the spectacle lies a powerful story of courage, resilience, revenge, and justice – elements that linger long after the screening ends.”

Taran Adarsh also talked about the backbone of the film and the climax. He said, “The screenplay is the film's backbone – tightly written, fast-paced and loaded with goosebumps-inducing moments... Just when you feel the film has reached its peak, it raises the bar yet again. The climax deserves special mention – explosive, emotional and immensely satisfying... In fact, the final moments will leave you speechless – that's the kind of impact the film has when you exit the auditorium.”

Overall, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a good and entertaining film. It has a good balance of action, emotion and suspense.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more