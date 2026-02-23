Dhurandhar 2: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi to JOIN Ranveer Singh in sequel? Here's what we know

Social media platforms experienced a viral spread of rumours which claimed that Emraan Hashmi would play the mysterious gangster role of "Bade Sahab" in a Bollywood film. Also, it has been announced that Yami Gautam, the director Aditya Dhar's wife and an excellent actress, will play a significant role in the Dhurandhar The Revenge.

Dhurandhar The Revenge Cast: With Dhurandhar 2 scheduled for March 19, 2026, people are actively making predictions on who would newly join Ranveer Singh in the much-awaited follow-up. A genuine Bollywood hit, the first chapter has made over Rs 13 billion globally since its December 2025 theatrical premiere in India and is currently available on Netflix in the United Arab Emirates. Expectations for the second installment are high, of course.

Will Emraan Hashmi play Bade Saab?

Social media platforms experienced a viral spread of rumors which claimed that Emraan Hashmi would play the mysterious gangster role of "Bade Sahab" in a Bollywood film. The excitement started after a Letterboxd screenshot showed Hashmi as part of the cast and it became popular on X platform.

The verification process shows that Hashmi's name does not appear on the official Letterboxd website, which proves that the rumors about him were false. Fans who were expecting the actor to make an unexpected appearance will have to wait for formal announcements.

Yami Gautam to make surprising cameo?

However, it has been announced that Yami Gautam, the director Aditya Dhar's wife and an excellent actress, will play a significant role in the movie. According to reports, she will play a crucial part that connects to Dhar's spy-action universe, making her one of the new major players alongside Ranveer Singh.

Although neither role has been formally confirmed, other names that are circulating include Raj Zutshi, who is rumoured to play a Pakistani general. The majority of Dhurandhar 2's elements have been kept secret by the film's creators, who want to promote Ranveer Singh and the primary plot.

Dhurandhar 2 release

In order to create anticipation for the Eid release, the trailer is expected to be released around the first week of March, namely on March 5. The sequel promises a bigger, darker cinematic experience than its predecessor, complete with larger-than-life action scenes and heightened emotion.

