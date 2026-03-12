Dhurandhar 2's Aari Aari goes VIRAL: Can this recreated version of Bombay Rockers' song match the HYPE of F9LA?

The main question focuses on whether the track can achieve the same level of popularity which resulted from "F9LA", the previous hit song from the Dhurandhar movie. The release of F9LA became a widespread trend when it spread across multiple platforms and achieved unprecedented popularity.

Aari Aari song from Dhurandhar 2 out: The creators of Dhurandhar 2 have launched their highly anticipated song Aari Aari, which has begun to create excitement among their audience. The song is a recreated version of the popular track by Bombay Rockers, which brings back the nostalgic Punjabi-pop vibe through its modern cinematic style. The new version of Aari Aari features Ranveer Singh, who displays his energetic performance and powerful visual elements and modern musical composition. The track has quickly caught attention on social media because fans appreciate its entertaining rhythms and impressive impact with the visuals.

Watch Aari Aari song here

Shashwat Sachdev created the new track, which is sung by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Sachdev, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir, and Yaduvanshi. The song is a remake of Bombay Rockers' hit Aari Aari, which was published in the early 2000s.

Will Aari Aari match the hype of Dhurandhar's F9LA?

The main question focuses on whether the track can achieve the same level of popularity which resulted from “F9LA”, the previous hit song from the Dhurandhar movie. The release of "F9LA" became a widespread trend when it spread across multiple platforms and achieved unprecedented popularity as the most discussed song from the action movie, which established a new standard for all future musical releases.

The creators of Aari Aari plan to create nostalgia because they will present a modernised version of a popular song from the past. The new version of the song retains its original hook while adding modern elements to reach today's listeners.

The anticipation for Dhurandhar 2 keeps increasing as the film prepares for its upcoming theatrical release on March 19. The sequel features Ranveer Singh as its main character, who will deliver larger battle scenes together with more elaborate visual effects and an intense musical score.

Aari Aari's ability to exceed F9LA's viral success remains uncertain yet the song has brought new energy to the movie's marketing efforts which generated online discussions among its fans.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more