Dhurandhar 2’s ‘real Jameel Jamali’ Nabil Gabol reacts to trolls; vows to make his own version of Aditya Dhar’s film sequel

Soon after the release of Dhurandhar 2, a character named Jameel Jamali, played by actor Rakesh Bedi, grabbed the most attention. Now, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol who said the role is based on him responds to heavy trolling.

The film Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar The Revenge, is in great discussion among the audience these days. The film is loved by the audience for its powerful storyline, superb twists, background music and stellar performances by the star cast. The film was released on 18 March 2026, with the first part arriving in December 2025. Soon after the release of the film, a character named Jameel Jamali, played by actor Rakesh Bedi, grabbed the most attention.

What did Pakistani politician say on Dhurandhar 2?

Meanwhile, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol has claimed that the character in the film is based on him. He said in an interview that the story of the same time when he was an MNA from Lyari has been shown in the film. He believes that his character in the film has not been portrayed in the right way and it has been exaggerated. He also questioned the makers of the film.

Nabil Gabol also objected to some parts shown in the film. Especially the scene where 'Jameel Jamali' is shown as an agent. He also said that the issues between India and Pakistan have been shown through the film, which is not entirely correct. He also said that the people of his locality Lyari have been misrepresented while the people there are strong and brave.

In his words: “The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, 'No, I didn't just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians'. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol.”

Nabil Gabol to make Dhurandhar sequel?

Nabil Gabol has been facing a lot of trolling on social media since the film. He said he would respond to it soon. He also claimed that just as the story has been shown through films, he will also bring out the truth in his own way. He said that he will answer this story by making a new film, which he can name "Lyari Ka Gabbar."

What did Nabil Gabol say on taking legal action?

This is not the first time Nabil Gabol has expressed his displeasure over the issue. Even before this, when the first part of Dhurandhar was released, he had expressed dissatisfaction with his character. He had said that his role in the film was not portrayed properly and was made weak. He said, “Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya.” However, he also admitted that he does not have enough resources to take any major legal steps against the film, but despite this, he has been constantly keeping his word.

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