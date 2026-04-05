Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide success proves Ranveer Singh doesn’t need Box Office boost enjoyed by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has picked up pace again at the Box Office. It is now racing towards the massive Rs 1600 crore mark globally.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Going by the impressive Box Office run of Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the film is clearly being loved by the viewers. The film may have released about two weeks back, but the way it has managed to hold strong shows what an indelible impact it has left on audiences. Every day, the collections are turning out to be big, and instead of slowing down, the momentum continues to be alive. Impeccable performances, flawless direction and most importantly, word of mouth has played a key role in making the film an instant hit with the viewers. On day 18 too, the film is nearing Rs 1000 core in domestic earnings, and it getting closer to Rs 1600-crore mark globally.

Dhurandhar 2 performs well globally

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge has been an important film raking in the moolah in the international market. At present, it has bagged the sixth position among the highest-grossing Bollywood films internationally. With its international collection increasing by the day, the film has proved it has found several takers outside India. And if we take a closer look at top five spots internationally, it reveals the impact of the Chinese market in creating historical box office records that can't be surpassed.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal's historic run in China remains unmatched

Aamir Khan continues to be the most impactful and successful Indian actor globally, aas reported by Sacnilk. He has bagged the top two positions. Dangal still holds the no 1 spot in the Top 10 Bollywood overseas grossers. It has earned overseas collection of Rs 1,535.30 crore. This figure is essentially due to its incredible performance in China, where it raked in Rs 1,305.29 crore ($203 million). Secret Superstar has bagged Rs 831.47 crore ($124 million plus) in global markets. Its success too was determined by the Chinese audience.

How have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performed?

Salman Khan sits at the third spot with his much-appreciated film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which had earned Rs 489.47 crore overseas. From China, it raked in Rs 295.76 crore ($45.54 million) from China alone. Shah Rukh Khan, with Jawan and Pathaan bagged the fourth and fifth positions. Jawan has earned Rs 400 crore overseas, and Pathaan raked in Rs 397.50 crore. As per sacnilk, These films did well in the Middle East and Western markets.

How have Ranveer Singh & Dhurandhar franchise performed?

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had raked in Rs 375 crore overseas by day 16 and Rs 385 crore by day 17 crore. With this, it has surpassed the collection of the first installment which had earned Rs 299.50 crore.

Why has Dhurandhar franchise been banned in six countries?

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 had released worldwide on March 19 and on March 18, its paid previews were released. However, the film didn't release in six countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. They blocked his film due to its ‘Anti-Pakistan’ content. The film has been inspired by several real-life incidents and geopolitical events. This includes Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, demonetisation and multiple other events. This reportedly didn't go down well with Gulf censors who feel these are politically sensitive topics. Going by the way Pakistan is portrayed in the film, Dhurandhar 2 reportedly comes under a category of films that could potentially harm “public order” or “regional harmony.”

Nonetheless, nothing could stop Ranveer Singh-starrer to re-write history in North America. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned about $22.01 million in just 10 days, and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in the region.

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