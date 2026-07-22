Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan gets detained by Mumbai police at NEET protest

Get to know about Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan getting detained by Mumbai police at the NEET protest. Read ahead to find out what led to the Shararat actress getting detained.

Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan gets detained by Mumbai police at NEET protest

Protests around the NEET paper leak have been taking place with immense passion from students all across the country. With the ongoing nationwide protest, Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan was detained by Mumbai police at the NEET protest. The Shararat actress was standing peacefully on the road when the police took her into custody.

While the national capital has become the centre of this student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demonstrations are being held in cities like Mumbai as well. Ayesha has now taken to social media to talk about the situation. Let’s dive in to find out more about actress Ayesha Khan getting detained by Mumbai police at the NEET protest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

Ayesha Khan gets detained by Mumbai police

The Dhurandhar actress took to Instagram to talk about the horrible incident. She posted a series of Instagram stories and posts where she appeared visibly shaken by the incident. Ayesha said, “My hands are literally shivering right now. I've been detained in the police van just for standing on the road peacefully. I didn't say a word. I didn't even start the protest. I was just standing because my brother and my male friends were detained, and we were just standing on the road. Me and two of my other female friends," In her story, we can also see other innocent people who got detained by the Mumbai police.

In the next stories Ayesha posted, she was asking the Mumbai police where they were taking her, but they refused to tell her. Ayesha also posted the video of her requesting the police not to push her while detaining her, but no one complied. The caption on her post read, “Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right and protecting it; instead, you are harming your own citizens for what?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Khan (@ayeshaakhan_official)

Her caption further read, “I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future. #jaihind #jaimaharashtra”

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