Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi REVEALS how Sara Arjun reacted when she met him during...: 'Tum pehle khud...' Exclusive

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar is currently making headlines. Recently, a controversy erupted regarding actors Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. Meanwhile, Rakesh Bedi has given his review of Sara Arjun's performance.

Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar is currently getting a lot of fame and success at the box office. From the plot of the film to the performances of the actors, appreciation has been consistently flowing in. Nonetheless, in the midst of this achievement, a controversy came up, placing seasoned actor Rakesh Bedi in the limelight. A clip from a promotional event for the movie has become viral on social media, resulting in backlash. At the same time, Rakesh Bedi has also commended Sara Arjun during an interview. He provided a critical assessment of her work. Let’s examine the debate and the actor's perspective on the issue.

What is the controversial viral video?

The whole issue started at the trailer release event of the film. A video shared online features Rakesh Bedi and actress Sara Arjun exchanging greetings. Sara welcomes Rakesh Bedi, who can be seen leaning against her shoulder. Users on social media alleged that the actor inappropriately touched or kissed Sara. Rakesh Bedi swiftly encountered trolling. In response to the increasing controversy, Rakesh Bedi has spoken out, describing these accusations as "complete nonsense" and "a twisted mindset." In a media interview, he mentioned that Sara portrays his daughter, Yaleena Jamali, in real life, and their bond is one of father and daughter.

Rakesh Bedi said this to Sara

"Sara is under fifty percent of my age." Our connection on the sets has resembled that of a family. Each time we encountered one another, she embraced me as a daughter would embrace her father. In the movie Dhurandhar, Rakesh Bedi portrayed a politician named Jameel Jamali. Sara Arjun, already acknowledged as a talented young actress, portrayed the character of his daughter in the movie.

Sara Arjun felt anxious upon meeting Rakesh Bedi

Recently, Rakesh Bedi shared additional insights during an interview with Bollywood Life. When the reporter inquired about Sara Arjun's experience as a child artist, they asked what she learned from you during your collaboration and what she wanted to know about you. In response, Rakesh Bedi mentioned, "Sara and I had come to the place where the interview is currently taking place. We had read our scenes." The actor additionally mentioned that this occurs when a veteran actor arrives; Rakesh Bedi then requested Sara Arjun to act normally. He mentioned that we often provided each other with a lot of support.

People wait for a hit film

Rakesh Bedi was asked another question, "You've worked with Sara Arjun and seen her work, so what would you like to say about her work?" Responding, Bedi said, "It's a matter of great pride and luck." Rakesh further added that it's a matter of luck to have such a huge hit. He said, "People want a film that puts them at the top."

