Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer sees mid-week DECLINE, yet nears Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Even though the second week is almost over, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has not yet run out of steam and is still the most popular movie in theatres. This thriller, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sunjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, has completely raised the bar for contemporary film box office performance. On the thirteenth day, the film had a typical midweek decline, but its trajectory is still rather promising.

Dhurandhar becomes highest-grosser in...

The film has been able to join the group of elite high-grossing Hindi cinema, demonstrating that the combination of excellent performances and high-stakes action is a winning one. The story has captivated the Indian audience, which is also the reason for the excellent international reaction to the film.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 13

On its second Wednesday, however, Dhurandhar saw a steady but still noticeable decline in domestic revenue. On the thirteenth day, the movie made about Rs 25.50 crore net in India, a minor 16% drop from the day before. At present, the staggering Rs 437.25 crore has been collected domestically. The movie still has a significant presence in theatres, especially in the Northern Indian circuits, although seeing a decline during the middle of the week. Since the psychological barrier of Rs 450 crores is now extremely near, trading analysts anticipate a significant rise in the movie's earnings during the next weekend.

Dhurandhar worldwide collection

Overall, the film's performance throughout the world has been nothing short of historic. The global total for the movie is currently about Rs 639 crore, having already surpassed the Rs 600 crore milestone.

Among the many achievements of the film, one of the most notable is that it has surpassed the lifetime worldwide profits of other iconic movies, including Ranveer Singh's own Padmaavat.

About Dhurandhar

The film's star cast is also a major reason for its success. Dhurandhar features powerful actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film has been produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, while Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios is also a co-producer. Considering the pace at which Dhurandhar is progressing, it would not be wrong to say that this film could soon join the list of all-time blockbusters.

