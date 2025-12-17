Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's film BREAKS 19 records, mints Rs...

Dhurandhar made Rs 30 crore on day 12, bringing its net collection in India to Rs 411 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Let's have a look at its day 13 collections.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: At the box office, director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar is now doing great. A number of movies and directors have since lost their positions of authority due to the theatrical run, which began with controversy. The movie made Rs 30 crore on day 12, bringing its net collection in India to Rs 411 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. After 12 days, the movie is expected to earn between Rs 625 and 630 crore globally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13

On day 13 (second Wednesday), the spy thriller earned Rs 0.93 crore, thus bringing the net total in India to Rs 412.18 crore.

Dhurandhar breaks 19 BO records

The Ranveer Singh film has broken 19 box office records so far. Ranveer Singh's new film became the best earner in his career, surpassing Padmaavat with a global income of Rs 585 crore. The movie is a major success and broke multiple records, including the best opening weekend net collection of Rs 103 crore and the biggest opening week net collection of Rs 207.25 crore. It was also the highest earner in the actor's career. The film achieved historic daily and weekly milestones, including the highest-ever seventh day (Rs 27 crore), eighth day (Rs 32.50 crore), ninth day (Rs 53 crore), tenth day (Rs 58 crore), and eleventh day for an A-rated Hindi film.

The movie made a milestone by achieving the biggest second weekend in Hindi cinema with Rs 143.50 crore net, Indian film history's second Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (Rs 30 crore) as well as the second week with the biggest collection ever spanned all over the Hindi cinema till now. The film was the only Hindi film to earn more than Rs 200 crore net in the second week and the only film with Rs 100+ crore opening-weekend collection that experienced a jump in the second weekend. It is also the highest-grossing film of Aditya Dhar's career and also the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film in 2025.

About Dhurandhar

The film's star cast is also a major reason for its success. Dhurandhar features powerful actors like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film has been produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios, while Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios is also a co-producer. Considering the pace at which Dhurandhar is progressing, it would not be wrong to say that this film could soon join the list of all-time blockbusters.

