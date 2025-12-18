Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's film mints Rs...; sequel to release on...

Akshaye Khanna's song FA9LA (Faasla) has gone popular, generating clips and memes on social media. The song's creator, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, saw the extraordinary reaction from Indian listeners.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Dhurandhar, directed by Ranveer Singh, is still shattering box office records. In only 13 days, it crossed Rs 437 crore in India, beating SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and getting closer to the Rs 700 crore milestone globally. Dhurandhar made Rs 25.5 crore on Wednesday after 13 days in cinemas, increasing its total domestic net collection to Rs 437.25 crore.

After Animal, it is currently India's second-highest-grossing Hindi adult-rated movie. After steady profits of almost Rs 30 crore on earlier days, this is the first weekday decline.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14

On its second Thursday, however, Dhurandhar saw a small decline in domestic revenue. On the 14th day, the movie made about Rs 1.34 crore net in India (early estimates). At present, the staggering Rs 438.59 crore has been collected domestically. The movie still has a significant presence in theatres, especially in the Northern Indian circuits, although seeing a decline during the middle of the week. However, trading analysts anticipate a significant rise in the movie's earnings during the next weekend.

Dhurandhar Cast

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun are among the actors in the movie. Akshaye Khanna's song FA9LA (Faasla) has gone popular, generating clips and memes on social media. The song's creator, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, saw the extraordinary reaction from Indian listeners.

Dhurandhar 2 release

On March 19, 2026, the Dhurandhar sequel, which has already been filmed, will reportedly be released alongside Toxic, starring Yash. Analysts believe that despite fresh releases, the existing movie will continue to do well due to its enduring appeal and viral components.

