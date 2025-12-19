Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer sees slight DIP, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: With an estimated Rs 150 crore from foreign markets, Dhurandhar has clearly been a success the world over. By the conclusion of its second week, the film managed to amass over Rs 702 crore globally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna star in director Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which ended its second week at the box office with its lowest single-day earnings to date. On its second Thursday after its December 5 release, the movie that has been shattering box office records received its lowest total. This dip coincidentally occurs before the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14

On its second Thursday, however, Dhurandhar saw a small decline in domestic revenue. On the 14th day, the movie made about Rs 23 crore crore net in India. At present, the staggering Rs 460.25 crore has been collected domestically. The movie still has a significant presence in theatres, especially in the Northern Indian circuits, although seeing a decline during the middle of the week.

Dhurandhar's record-breaking performance

With a projected net revenue of Rs 253.5 crore in Week 2, the movie became the greatest second-week gross for a Hindi film ever. Also, Dhurandhar broke the previous record set by Pushpa 2: The Rule and became the first Hindi movie to earn more than Rs 200 crore in its second week.

Even its own first week statistics were surpassed by the Ranveer film. The movie's first week's net box office receipts of Rs 207.25 crore were easily exceeded in its second week.

Dhurandhar worlwide collection

With an estimated Rs 150 crore from foreign markets, the movie has also achieved impressive results abroad. By the conclusion of its second week, this has increased its global total to over Rs 702 crore. According to trade observers, Dhurandhar is now firmly on track to reach the Rs 1,000 crore barrier at the worldwide box office in the coming weeks, thanks to its continued momentum despite new competition and a historic second-week performance.

Dhurandhar Cast

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun are among the actors in the movie. Akshaye Khanna's song FA9LA (Faasla) has gone popular, generating clips and memes on social media. The song's creator, Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, saw the extraordinary reaction from Indian listeners.

