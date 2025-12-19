Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's film set to create HISTORY, eyeing global earning of Rs...

Dhurandhar started the third week with decent numbers. Ranveer Singh is officially on pace to become the third actor to join this exclusive Rs 1000 crore league after SRK and Prabhas globally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Dhurandhar is currently a storm at the Indian box office. Since its premiere, the Ranveer Singh film has broken records, and if the present trend is any indicator, we may be witnessing the emergence of a new box office titan. Ranveer Singh is about to become a member of a prestigious group that presently only has two members: Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15

After a thundering start and a solid hold over the week, Dhurandhar had reached important milestones by day fifteen, collecting an India net collection of over Rs 437 crore, an India gross of more than Rs 524 crore, around Rs 150 crore internationally, and a global total of almost Rs 675 crore. In India, the espionage thriller grossed around Rs 1.79 crore on its 15th day, Friday, bringing the domestic total to Rs 462.29 crore (early estimates).

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar already crossed Rs...

According to preliminary estimates, the movie made an additional Rs 23 crore in India on Day 14 (the second Thursday). In just two weeks, this brings the global total to over Rs 700 crore. With no big competition in sight for the next three days, the Rs 1000 crore threshold is now a question of when, not if.

Dhurandhar soon to join...

There are currently only two names in the elite 1,000 Crore Club for Indian leading men: Prabhas, who achieved the milestone with the historical Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, and Shah Rukh Khan, who dominated 2023 with the back-to-back massive hits Pathaan and Jawan.

However, Ranveer Singh is officially on pace to become the third actor to join this exclusive league, with Dhurandhar now on a record-breaking rampage and certain to easily surpass the ₹1,000 crore barrier internationally.

With the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, already confirmed for release in March 2026, Ranveer will not only join the group but also set a new record for making two Rs 1,000 crore grossers in the shortest amount of time in Indian film history.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more