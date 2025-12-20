Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer is on BOOM run, BEATS Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, earns Rs…

From the first day of release Dhurandhar has been making waves with its impressive box office collection. Let's take a look at the box office collection of 15th day.

Dhurandhar featuring Ranveer Singh has been quite a catch at the box office ever since its release in theaters on December 5. At first, critics gave the movie a mixed reaction, but it was welcomed by the public and fans. From the first day, theaters were packed with people. A spy thriller produced by Aditya Dhar, the film has been in cinemas for two weeks but still has lots of energy. Its daily income is going up, which is why it is considered one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15:

As per the report provided by Sacnilk, a box office reporting website, it was estimated that Dhurandhar raked in around Rs 22.50 crore by Friday night, thus marking the 15th day of its release. Consequently, the overall tally of the film came to around Rs 483 crores. The film's premier week saw it earning Rs 207.25 crore; thus, it smashed the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 record. The film's earnings didn't slow down in the second week; on the contrary, they grew to Rs 253.25 crore.

Dhurandhar Day 15 occupancy

On Friday, Dhurandhar had an over-all 31.17% Hindi occupancy with morning shows having 16.68% occupancy, which was then followed by a rise during the afternoon shows to 33.96%. The evening show had an occupancy of 42.86%.

Will Dhurandhar's earnings slow down due to Avatar release?

Dhurandhar will now have to share space with Avatar: Fire and Ashes, the blockbuster of Hollywood, at the box office. The movie by James Cameron is one of the most frequently talked about ones for the year and has generated a lot of interest. Will Ranveer Singh's movie be able to hold on to its profit-making power if it faces such a vigorous contest? Presently, the audience's eagerness indicates that the film will have a good run in the coming days.

What's the plot of the movie Dhurandhar?

The plot of the film is based in Pakistan where Ranveer Singh has the role of an Indian spy who gets into the terrorists' circle in Lyari. The film also features Dutt, Rampal, and Madhavan in significant roles. Production is done by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. This is the first segment of a two-part series. The real identity of Ranveer's character comes to light towards the end of the movie and the next installment is set to come out on March 19, 2026.

