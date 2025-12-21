Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer sees HUGE SURGE on third weekend, crosses Rs…

Dhurandhar sprang back into life on its third Saturday with the total now crossing the 30 crore mark after a slight drop during the weekdays.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Despite facing competition from the big Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar's popularity has not diminished. Even on its 16th day of release, the film is collecting strong numbers and remains the audience's first choice. After a slight dip during the weekdays, the film made a strong comeback on its third Saturday, re-entering the Rs 30 crore club. Notably, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just 16 days. It will be interesting to see if the film can surpass Chhaava, the highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Dhurandhar joins Rs 500 crore club

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 33.50 crore on Saturday. With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 516.50 crore. Dhurandhar had an overall 52.42% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows had the occupancy of 32.26%, after shows surprisingly increased to 60.02%. Evening shows occupancy increased to 64.99%.

In its first week, the film did a phenomenal business of Rs 207.25 crore. Its momentum failed to slow down in the second week either, adding another Rs 253.25 crore, taking its total earnings past the Rs 400 crore mark. The start of the third weekend has also been quite positive, clearly indicating that the audience's enthusiasm for the film remains strong.

Dhurandhar beats Avatar: Fire and Ash again

Dhurandhar has once again outperformed Avatar: Fire and Ash at the box office. James Cameron's highly anticipated Hollywood film is facing tough competition from Dhurandhar in India. Avatar: Fire and Ash had an opening of approximately Rs 19 crore across all languages ​​on Friday, while on Saturday it has earned only about Rs 15.67 crore so far. The film's total net collection in India is currently around Rs 34.67 crore, which is considered significantly less compared to Dhurandhar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciate Dhurandhar

Amidst Dhurandhar's tremendous box office success, the film is also receiving widespread appreciation from the industry. Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to praise the film, writing that Dhurandhar is made like a person who doesn't talk much but is incredibly strong from within. He said that the film's title is perfectly fitting because the film progresses with dominance and strength. Sandeep openly praised the film's music, acting, screenplay, and direction. In his words: “DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce."

Responding to Sandeep's appreciation, director Aditya Dhar also gave an emotional response. He said that receiving this praise from a fearless filmmaker like Sandeep means a lot to him.

