Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer remains UNSTOPPABLE even on third weekend, EARNS…

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy thriller features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian agent who infiltrates a terrorist network in Karachi. The film has been making waves since its release and is unstoppable at box office.

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release. The overwhelming response from the audience is continuously driving the film's success. According to the box office reporting website Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 22.50 crore on its 15th day of release, which was the third Friday. While this might be the film's lowest single-day collection so far, the figures are still considered quite strong. The film's net earnings in India are rapidly increasing, and audience interest remains high. On Friday, Dhurandhar's overall Hindi occupancy was 31.17 percent. Morning shows saw 16.68 percent occupancy, while this figure increased to 33.96 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 42.86 percent. On the same day, the film grossed approximately Rs 35 crore worldwide. With this, Dhurandhar's total box office collection has reached around Rs 483 crore.

Dhurandhar joins top 10 Bollywood movies list

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this spy thriller features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian agent who infiltrates a terrorist network in Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles. Dhurandhar has now entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films in India. It has surpassed Gadar 2 and is currently holding the 10th position. It is believed that in the coming days, it might even overtake films like PK (Rs 792 crore), Chaava (Rs 807 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 875 crore). Trade pundits believe that the film could enter the Rs 1000 crore club and might even challenge the record of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1050 crore).

TRENDING NOW

Will Dhurandhar face tough competition from Avatar 3?

However, it was said that Dhurandhar might face tough competition from the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ashes in the coming days. There is considerable excitement among the audience for James Cameron's film, which is bound to intensify the competition at the box office. However, considering the current trends and audience interest, it is believed that the film's earnings will not be significantly affected. On the first day of release Dhurandhar beat Avatar 3.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more