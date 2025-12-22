Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer SHADOWS James Cameron's film, crosses Rs...

Dhurandhar box office collection: Dhurandhar delivered a historic performance on Day 17, as it concluded its third week, earning approximately Rs 38.50 crore in net revenue and pushing its total India net collection to Rs 555.75 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Dhurandhar reached a new high as it concluded its third weekend at the box office. At the box office, the film directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh has surpassed the enormous Rs 550 crore milestone. With a record-breaking Friday revenue of Rs 22.50 crores net, the movie kicked off its third weekend. This was about 70% more than the previous third-Friday record holder, Chhaava. Dhurandhar had a sharp increase in box office receipts on Saturday, with an estimated 50% increase over Friday's figures. According to reports, the movie made over Rs 34.25 crores net, which is the most money a Hindi movie has ever made on a Saturday.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17

Early box office estimates on Sacnilk indicate that the movie grew further on Sunday, earning an estimated Rs 38.25 crore net across 5,481 shows. According to preliminary reports, the movie's earnings matched trade projections of net revenues of between Rs 38 and Rs 40 crores. With a net of about Rs 95 crores, the movie concluded its third weekend.

According to Sacnilk's gross total receipts, the movie earned an astounding Rs 45.90 crore on Sunday, following grosses of approximately Rs 27 crore on Friday and Rs 41.10 crore on Saturday. As a result, the movie's Week 3 gross has now reached an estimated Rs 114 crore.

Dhurandhar theatre occupancy

Additionally, occupancy rates showed an increase in the film's remarkable run. On Sunday, Dhurandhar had an overall occupancy rate of 62.73%, with morning shows recording a robust 42.54%. The afternoon and evening performances had the largest increase, with peak occupancies ranging from 76.92% to 79.54%.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash

During its third weekend, Dhurandhar has easily surpassed the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite a widespread multi-language release in India, Avatar: Fire and Ash achieved an estimated Rs 66.65 crores net during the weekend, while Dhurandhar made about Rs 93 crores net.

Compared to its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which had a pan-India opening weekend net of Rs 126.20 crore, this was a roughly 50% decline. As Dhurandhar continues to dominate ticket windows with little indication of slowing down, the James Cameron-directed film's gross total is currently projected to be Rs 79.2 crore.

