Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna’s spy-thriller BREAKS Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava record, nears Rs…

Dhurandhar delivered a historic performance on Day 16, its third Saturday, earning around Rs 33.5 crore net and pushing its total India net collection to Rs 516.5 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar continues its phenomenal run at the Indian box office. The film earned a record-breaking amount on its 16th day, which was its third Saturday. On this day, the film raked in approximately Rs 33.5 crore net, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 516.5 crore. This figure is considered historic in itself. Previously, the record for the highest third Saturday earnings was held by Chhaava (Rs 22 crore), while Pushpa 2 earned Rs 20 crore. Significantly, both Chhaava and Pushpa 2 later proved to be all-time blockbusters. This performance by Dhurandhar clearly indicates that this film is also on its way to making history. According to the trade website Sacnilk, by 11 AM on Sunday, the film had earned approximately Rs 3.56 crore more, bringing the total collection to around Rs 520.06 crore.

What is the new record of Dhurandhar?

However, Dhurandhar saw a slight dip in earnings on Friday. The film earned Rs 22.50 crore that day, which was its lowest single-day earning so far. Despite this, the film entered the Rs 500 crore club in just 16 days. With this, Dhurandhar has become the second fastest film to reach the Rs 500 crore club in India. It is only behind Pushpa 2, which achieved this milestone in 11 days.

If we consider only Hindi films, Dhurandhar has become the fastest Hindi film to earn Rs 500 crore. It surpassed the milestone of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who took 18 days to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. So, Dhurandhar has not only garnered the audience’s approval but also made record-breaking moves. The film's captivating plot, skilled direction, and Ranveer Singh's acting are all getting a lot of the audience's favor.

Dhurandhar global box office earning

Dhurandhar's success in the overseas market has been great as well. According to Comscore, it was among the top 5 films worldwide during its second weekend. The film has earned approximately $18 million in the international market, taking its worldwide collection to over Rs 750 crore by Friday. Adding Saturday's earnings of Rs 33.5 crore and Sunday morning's earnings of Rs 3.56 crore, it is expected that Dhurandhar could join the Rs 800 crore club today.

