Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer continues DREAM RUN, mints Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Weeks after its premiere, Aditya Dhar's spy drama Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, is still doing well at the box office. The movie has become one of the greatest Hindi hits of the year because of its impressive box office performance and rising fan base. As the Bollywood film Dhurandhar moves into its third week, here's a look at its day 18 box office performance and audience reactions:

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18

Dhurandhar remained stable at the Indian box office on day eighteen. According to Sacnilk, the movie made about Rs 1.64 crore. The film's entire run is still going well, and in just 18 days, its total India net collection hit almost Rs 557.39 crore- a remarkable sum for any release in the current market.

Dhurandhar becomes fatest Hindi film to reach...

Not only did Dhurandhar succeed, but it also created history. The box office results for Dhurandhar were posted by the film's makers, Jio Studios, on their official X and Instagram accounts.

The post had a caption which said, “Another day, another record shattered! ?✨Book your tickets."

Dhurandhar is now the fastest Hindi movie to earn more than Rs 500 crore in India. The note said, "History Rewritten, Fastest 500 Cr Ever." This accomplishment places it ahead of Jawan, which had surpassed Rs 500 crore in a longer run, and even faster than Stree 2.

What is the reason for Dhurandhar's success?

The film's broad appeal and great audience attendance since early December 2025 are highlighted by its record-breaking speed. Given the competition from major international films like Avatar: Fire and Ash, it's particularly noteworthy, indicating that Dhurandhar has connected with Indian audiences.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar Fire and Ash

During its third weekend, Dhurandhar has easily surpassed the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite a widespread multi-language release in India, Avatar: Fire and Ash achieved an estimated Rs 66.65 crores net during the weekend, while Dhurandhar made about Rs 93 crores net. Compared to its predecessor, Avatar: The Way of Water, which had a pan-India opening weekend net of Rs 126.20 crore, this was a roughly 50% decline. As Dhurandhar continues to dominate ticket windows with little indication of slowing down, the James Cameron-directed film's gross total is currently projected to be Rs 79.2 crore.

