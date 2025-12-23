Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh- Akshaye Khanna starrer earns Rs...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar has already experienced its first significant downturn in box office receipts during its third week, following a successful run. Here's a look at its day 19 box office collection.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19

On its third Monday, the Aditya Dhar-directed film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in key parts, had its first significant decline at the box office. The movie's earnings ultimately fell below the Rs 20 crore threshold for the first time after continuing to rise steadily since its debut, indicating a noticeable slowdown over the week.

Early box office estimates indicate that Dhurandhar earned approximately Rs 0.03 crore on Day 19, bringing the net total to Rs 572.28 crore.

The movie did really well throughout the third weekend, which helped balance things out despite the significant decline on Monday. The movie has made about Rs 95.25 crore net at the conclusion of the third weekend. Although it made close to Rs 22.5 crore on Friday, many believed that the movie would fall short of expectations.

But during the weekend, its profits increased once more. Sunday proved to be the highest day with profits of around Rs 38.5 crore, while Saturday brought in almost Rs 34.25 crore. This indicates that audiences are still attending theatres in large numbers on weekends.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga appreciate Dhurandhar

Amid Dhurandhar's tremendous box office success, the film is also receiving widespread appreciation from the industry. Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to praise the film, writing that Dhurandhar is made like a person who doesn't talk much but is incredibly strong from within. He said that the film's title is perfectly fitting because the film progresses with dominance and strength. Sandeep openly praised the film's music, acting, screenplay, and direction. In his words: “DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce."

