Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer creates HISTORY, becomes FIRST Indian film to...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Dhurandhar was written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi are among the cast of the film.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The norms of box office sustainability have been rewritten by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar has demonstrated a level of consistency never previously seen in Indian cinema history, in contrast to many blockbusters that depend on huge opening weekends. The movie is now officially the first Indian film to earn at least ₹20 crore over the course of 17 days.

Dhurandhar earns Rs 20 crore+ for 17 consecutive days

Trade analysts are praising its 17-day run as the Gold Standard of box office success. Even legendary successes like Dangal or RRR could not sustain a floor of ₹20 crore across two full workweeks and three weekends. On Day 18 (Monday), the run came to an end with a typical workday dip but not before leaving its mark on history.

Durandhar box office collection day 19

On its third Tuesday, the Aditya Dhar-directed film, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in key parts, collected Rs 17.25 crore, thus taking the net total to Rs 589.50 crore. This indicates that the spy action movie has made more money than Jawan, which made ₹582.31 crore in Hindi. The overall domestic revenue for the 2023 movie is ₹640.25 crore net.

Dhurandhar had an overall 28.97% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The morning shows had an occupancy rate of 18.59%, which increased by the afternoon to 32.66%. The evening shows saw even more footfall with 35.67%.

More about Dhurandhar

In the movie, Ranveer portrays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. He is dispatched from India to Pakistan to join a Baloch gang in Lyari.

