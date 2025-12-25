Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ahead of TMMTMTTM release, Ranveer Singh starrer CROSSES Rs...

Dharma Productions' romance movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is anticipated to start competing with Dhurandhar tomorrow, December 25. Even though the genres couldn't be more dissimilar, screen counts will inevitably change as a new game comes out.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Dhurandhar, with Ranveer Singh in the lead, is still making a good impression at the box office, and it seems it is not going to stop. The action movie directed by Aditya Dhar has grabbed the attention of the whole nation, taking control of ticket sales all over the country, and smoothly changing the box office paradigms. The movie Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, has already earned more than ₹600 crores at the domestic box office, thereby securing its position as one of the biggest hits in India for the year.

The film has not lost its charm a few weeks after its release, and the viewers are still attracted to it by the huge canvas, the depth of emotions, and the unforgettable moments. Powerful performances by the likes of Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt have contributed to the success of the film, with their approval from the critics being unanimous, besides the strong and dominating character played by Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 20

On the third Wednesday, which is day 20 of Dhurandhar's box office run, the film earned Rs 15.35 crore, according to the Sacnilk report. This takes the total collection to an astounding Rs 604.85 crore. Dhurandhar had an overall 28.71% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Dhurandhar vs Tu Meri Mein Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Dharma Productions' romance movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is anticipated to start competing with Dhurandhar tomorrow, December 25. Even though the genres couldn't be more dissimilar, screen counts will inevitably change as a new game comes out.

Dhurandhar earns Rs 20 crore+ for 17 consecutive days

Trade analysts are praising its 17-day run as the Gold Standard of box office success. Even legendary successes like Dangal or RRR could not sustain a floor of ₹20 crore across two full workweeks and three weekends. On Day 18 (Monday), the run came to an end with a typical workday dip but not before leaving its mark on history.

